TMC Begins 2022 From Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee on 2-Day Visit to Meet Adivasi Community, Injured Workers

From the very beginning of the New Year, the TMC has chosen to focus on Tripura where assembly elections will take place in 2023. Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the TMC, is on a two-day visit to the state from Sunday. The state, where civic body polls were held recently, was in the news for violence before the elections.

Banerjee is slated to visit Chaturdasha temple first on Sunday, from where he will be felicitated by the adivasi community in Baromura in the afternoon. He is also scheduled to have lunch with TMC workers followed by meetings with the steering committee.

His packed schedule and visit is aimed the 2023 elections, said a party insider. After a thumping win in the West Bengal assembly elections, the TMC wants to focus on Tripura. In three months, the TMC got 20 per cent vote share in the municipal polls, as claimed by the party. The TMC wants to build on that performance and further promote opposition politics in Tripura.

The TMC is aware that in Tripura, the adivasi vote has influence over 20 seats. Banerjee’s meeting with the adivasi community is, therefore, significant. Banerjee is expected to meet workers who sustained injuries during the municipal polls and, from there, he will be raising the issue of “politics of violence".

Dilip Ghosh, BJP vice-president, mocked Abhishek’s Tripura visit and said, “What is there in Tripura that he is going there? People of Tripura have made them understand that they are not required. They should focus on Bengal because they will have no benefit from Tripura."

