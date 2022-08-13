TMC Believed in Those Who Betrayed Party, Says Saugata Roy on Losing Face in Bengal Over Scams | Exclusive

Two important leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mandal, were arrested over the past fortnight. Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in connection with the Bengal SSC recruitment case while Mandal was nabbed by the CBI in a cow smuggling case. Both were considered close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee but their arrest has led to the party losing face in front of the opposition.

News18 spoke to veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy, who said the party had put its faith in leaders who eventually betrayed it. He was apologetic, but said this will not have an effect on results of panchayat polls or 2024 general elections. He emphasised on the fact that a survey conducted by the TMC showed that the BJP will not get more than five seats in Bengal in 2024.

Two important party leaders have been put behind bars within a fortnight. Is this the highest embarrassment for the TMC?

Embarrassment is a wrong word, but yes, two important leaders were arrested. We have lost face because important leaders have been nailed in a case of corruption. Partha Chatterjee case is open and shut and we have taken steps. About Anubrata (Mondal), we have to wait. It’s not yet clear and we will definitely have to be answerable to people.

We have taken a stand that the TMC will have a zero tolerance policy against corruption. We have also taken a view that anybody who does anything that harms the public will not be spared. We are trying to bounce back. Last two days, our workers have taken out a rally questioning the neutrality of ED and CBI. We will bounce back. It’s loss of face. We are sorry.

Opposition saying how is it possible that top brass knew nothing about this?

See the point is opposition can say anything they want but we knew nothing what Partha or Anubrata did . Party would have taken step then . Party put faith in certain persons they have betrayed . Partha Chatterje definitely betrayed Anubrata likely . It’s two days Anubrata arrested Partha we took steps , will see what happens in Anubrata case .

Why Mondal never was changed from the post of District President of Birbhum even when allegations were there against him of murder and highhandedness?

He was foul mouthed , uncontrolled verbal expression was there , but he was good organiser . There were murder cases but these allegation comes for politician . If you are strongman then such cases are slapped . Anubrata took over at time when 11 TMC members were hammered to death , he has faced left terror . He is not a product of TMC power he has faced that bad time . So he was there now we will see .

This corruption allegation will not have effect on Panchayat Polls in 2023?

Ultimately TMC will win Panchayeth election . Ultimately support in ground is important . In India Corruption is not issue . You remember Jayalalitha ? How many of pairs of shoe she has to have , how many sarees she had ? She always came back to power . Pratap Singh Kairo he practised all types of corruption but was effective development man . Indian people are so poor they do not react to corruption allegation . Poor people know rich people take money but they are only concerned about whether Government is serving them or not .As long as they serve them it’s okay.

There are changes in party in block level , will it be corruption free TMC now?

Abhishek has taken responsibility , he has appointed survey teams . This survey team has given ground reality pictures about all leaders . Abhishek working hard on it .how leaders are working , what’s their reputation everything is there . Now with some changes all districts will have new team .New team with clean face will come up. We can hope that with them things will be good.

What about 2024?

This was blot on us , we have to recover .Political party can’t lie back . Our survey says that BJP will not get more than 5 seats . We stay with the people, work with the people.

Don’t you feel bad that Mamata Banerjee is known for honesty, she lives a simple life and the TMC is facing corruption?

I feel bad, Mamata is epitome of honesty. She is lady who believes in simple living and practises that. Everybody knows her lifestyle.

Who is responsible?

We will find out. It will take time, but for now am sure we will bounce back.

