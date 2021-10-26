TMC Campaign Posters Destroyed in Several Areas of Goa, Party Blames BJP

Posters of Trinamool Congress, featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and their slogan ‘Goenchi Navi Sakal’ (Goa’s New Dawn) was destroyed in several parts of the State. The Goa Trinamool Congress has blamed the Bharatiya Janata party for the incident and said, “BJP allegedly had a closed-door meeting today where it was decided that all Goa TMC hoardings across the State would be damaged overnight."

In an official statement, the Goa TMC said, “While defacing Mamata Banerjee’s face in hoardings is in itself a shameful act, what’s more alarming is how the BJP, drunk on power, is destroying local businesses. They forget that in all such contracts it is the liability of the businessmen or the vendor to replace any damaged hoarding with their own money.

So, clearly, the BJP is not just spreading hate but is also attacking the livelihood of hundreds of fellow Goans by destroying their business. Such acts are an attack on the fearless atmosphere for business. Goa TMC condemns this act of vandalism that amounts to insulting a woman who is the only sitting female Chief Minister in the country. Goans will definitely give a befitting response to such a vengeful Government."

Reacting to the incident, TMC National Vice President Luizinho Faleiro said, “I have seen BJP people tearing up and destroying legal hoardings of the TMC just because they are scared of the TMC’s entry in Goa elections. This is not fair. In a democracy, every political party should be allowed to put up their policies, programmes before the people."

He further added, “By sheer tearing of hoardings they should understand and I appeal to them not to do so because here, the small businessmen who are hiring the hoardings for TMC and who are under a legal obligation to protect it will come into losses. Such vandalism will further damage and put our Goans into losses who are involved in this advertisement system."

A delegation of TMC MPs also submitted a memorandum to Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai, seeking action over the vandalism incidents. TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “I am receiving a large number of telephone calls after the hoardings of TMC were defaced and destroyed. The poster says ‘Goenchi Navi Sakal’ which means Goa’s new dawn. It is a message without criticising anybody. Mamata Banerjee is the most popular leader and this is not acceptable especially on the eve of her coming to Goa.

“As Mr Faleiro explained, these hoarding can be replaced by the contractors. We informed them about this incident to the Governor as well, he too has high regard for Mamata Banerjee. He said that he’ll forward both our memorandums," he added.

Mamata Banerjee is all set to visit Goa and sound poll bugle in the coastal State on October 28. She is slated to meet the local leaders as well as people from different sections of the society, during her stay in Goa.

