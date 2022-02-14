TMC Celebrates Big Win in Four Municipal Corporations in West Bengal, Gets Huge Vote Share in Saffron Base

The Trinamool Congress on Monday won all the four municipal corporations- Siliguri, Asansol, Bidhanagar, Chandanagar municipality in West Bengal where polls were held on February 12.

The ruling party clinched 10 of the 47 seats in Siliguri and was leading in three wards, and both the BJP and the CPI(M) have won two seats each. Interestingly, for the first time, TMC backed Siliguri Corporation which was ruled by the left for a long time. In the 2021 assembly polls and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won the MLA and MP seats from this region.

Out of 47 wards, TMC got 37 wards, BJP got 5 seats, left got 4 and Congress got 1 seat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked people for casting their votes in favour of the TMC and said that the state administration would continue working for the cause of the common people.

“My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri & Chandannagar for having put their faith and confidence in All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections," she said. Banerjee on Monday will start her 3-day tour to North Bengal.

CM Banerjee is also going to meet Anant Maharaj, an important influencer of the Rajbongshi vote in North Bengal. Political analyst

Biswanath Chakroborty said, “People have realised after BJP lost assembly polls so right now there is no point giving a vote to them." Percentage-wise in Salt Lake and in Chandanagar left came in the second position. Even in the Asansol municipality area, BJP has an MLA yet TMC won the seat. Though BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh said “ Vote has not taken place it’s a farce so the result will be like this that we know." BJP already has moved the court on poll violence and they are not ready to accept it.

>Civic Polls Trends/results in Bengal:

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (41 wards)

41/41 (Leads & Wins/Total seats)

TMC 39

BJP 0

LF 0

Cong 1

Others 1

Siliguri Municipal Corporation (47 wards)

47/47

TMC 37

BJP 5

LF 4

Cong 1

Others 0

Asansol Municipal Corporation (106 wards)

62/106

TMC 54

BJP 4

LF 2

Cong 2

Others 0

Chandernagar Municipal Corporation (32 wards)

31/32

TMC 30

BJP 0

LF 1

Cong 0

Others 0

