TMC Confident as Campaign Ends for Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election

At around 5 pm the Kolkata Corporation Election campaign ended with Abhishek Banerjee addressing the Kalighat area and Suvendu Adhikari in Shyambazar.

For the TMC, the challenge is not only a win but a peaceful election is a problem. Abhishek Banerjee campaigned the whole of south Kolkata in 10 wards. He said, “We are confident that BJP will lose their deposit at various places. In Tripura, we are now the opposition. In Goa, there is an election in February. TMC will form the government or at least will be the main opposition. So the entire country will look into the Kolkata Corporation election. We have to show vote takes place peacefully."

In the party internal meeting too, Abhishek Banerjee cautioned party workers not to go for any intimidation. He even said that if there is any intimidation by anyone, then the party person will be sacked.

Advertisement

West Bengal elections always have been projected as violence-prone. So for that reason for TMC, it’s important for the government that a peaceful election takes place.

Suvendu, who also campaigned in North Kolkata said, “TMC is even dangerous than Omicron and we have to oust them. During the poll day if they create violence then people in the village will do road blockade."

With a thumping majority win in Bengal and Kolkata, with a huge margin in Bhabanipur by-polls, TMC is upbeat no doubt but BJP still hopes to get votes in non-Bengali areas.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP was ahead in 50 wards out of 144 wards of Kolkata but in the 2021 Assembly polls, BJP is ahead in only 12 wards. For BJP, the fight is tough but they too have given full effort. The Left and Congress will fight separately and both the parties did a good campaign but how much of their campaign will result in votes is a big question.

BJP has tried to get in CAPF for Kolkata polls and judgement is yet to come.

Advertisement

Route march in various places have started and out of 4,959 booths of 16 boroughs, 1,139 booths are sensitive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.