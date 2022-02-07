TMC Forms Party Coordinators to Look After Municipal Poll Management, Abhishek Banerjee Missing in List

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday cleared the list published by Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi for the municipal polls in the state, thus ending the controversy over the “right" list of the party.

This controversy and its settlement have given rise to bigger controversy within the party.

The Secretary-General of the party, Partha Chatterjee, declared coordinators for the municipality elections who will monitor the poll arrangements.

Interestingly, Abhishek Banerjee’s name is not there in this coordination panel.

After IPAC started working with TMC, in 2020, TMC went for a major change and then, these observers were removed from their posts. Political commentators are saying that now the party is reinstating the old system.

Partha Chatterjee said, “Let there be other lists on the website, doesn’t matter. The one signed by me and Bakshi is final."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee will be heading to Goa to campaign for the party.

Political commentator Sambit Pal said, “Abhishek Banerjee seems to be in hurry. He has consolidated his number 2 position at the behest of Mamata Banerjee. Old leaders rallied behind him because of Mamata’s endorsement. Since Kolkata civic elections, the TMC chief is overruling some of the PK-Abhishek decisions and annoyed with the ‘Diamond Harbour Model’, she has let the senior leaders re-establish their positions and thereby ensured her reign in the party organisation. Civic body elections’ organisational set-up is also in the same direction."

“Abhishek needs to go a little slow and earn absolute support of the senior leaders with time and he cannot do that completely ignoring Mamata Banerjee’s political stance," he added.

On the other hand, Mamata on her way to UP did not comment on IPAC relationship with TMC, but at the same time, she said that TMC would contest the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

Moreover, she said that in Goa “somebody is going" but not mentioned Abhishek’s name. All these sequence of events rather is making one thing clear that there is friction inside the party, say analysts.

Chatterjee said, “Those who have maintained relations with IPAC will be able to say what that relationship currently looks like… Whether it has deteriorated or not, I never maintained that relationship. I am just an ordinary soldier of the party, so I am in no position to state what the future of this relationship is."

Pal adds, “With the weakened opposition in the state, Mamata Banerjee may afford to part ways with PK’s team and test her old guard in the civic polls. Anyway, civic polls in Bengal is a different ball game."

