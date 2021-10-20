TMC Hits Out at Congress on Women Reservation Issue

The Congress seems to be constantly on the TMC target list. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s theory of providing 40 per cent of seats in Uttar Pradesh elections for women has also come under TMC criticism. From their official tweeter handle today morning TMC tweeted,

“Amid such dire times, @INCIndia is understandably trying to emulate and one can only hope that this is genuine and not tokenism. If they are to be taken seriously, they must give 40% seats to women in States other than UP as well. (2/2)"

“Under the visionary leadership of @MamataOfficial, AITC has shown the way to ensure increased participation of women in politics, in this country. We’re the first party to give 40% seats to women in LS elections! (1/2)".

Women reservation on politics is TMC’s brainchild and TMC is planning to project that feat. From 2019 in every election, they have given more than 50 per cent of seats to women.

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh tweeted, “Priyanka Gandhi was unaware of Mamata’s move, TMC has given women representation of more than 50 per cent much before. In 2019 and in other elections TMC representation of women was more than 50 per cent."

In his tweet, he advised that in women issues Mamata should be the one whom others should follow.

TMC leaders are of the opinion that Congress is weak in various states, so there is a vacuum and TMC is occupying that space.

Political pundits perceive that TMC has understood that people have less faith in Congress in challenging BJP. Therefore, TMC wants itself to be projected as the main alternative to BJP. Therefore, the attack on Congress is not optional but compulsory for TMC now.

From poaching Susmita Dev to almost breaking Congress in Goa, TMC is all out against Congress.

