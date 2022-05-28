TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Launches Scathing Attack on BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Haldia, Criticizes Judiciary Too

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and claimed leaders who deserted the TMC for the BJP were returning to the party.

Addressing a trade union meeting of the Trinamool Congress in Haldia, the industrial port city in East Medinipur of West Bengal, Banerjee, without naming Adhikari, accused him of alienating the people of the region. This was Banerjee’s first visit to East Medinipur, considered Suvendu Adhikari’s bastion, after the West Bengal elections last year.

“One person created a wall between the party and East Medinipur. Today there is no wall. Today, we have a direct relation. He (Adhikari) wanted to save himself from ED and CBI," Banerjee said.

Adhikari had quit the Trinamool Congress along with a host of TMC leaders in December 2020 and joined the BJP.

“The fact that BJP MPs are joining back TMC is an answer to CBI, ED harassment," he said.

The Trinamool Congress leader also expressed disappointment at the BJP. “I feel ashamed to say there are some people in the judiciary who are giving every case to the CBI. They are putting stays on murder cases," Banerjee said, adding that he wasn’t bothered about criticizing the judiciary on camera.

More than 10 cases have been handed over to the CBI in the last one month but this is the first time the TMC has come out so strongly against the judiciary.

The TMC leader also spelled out guidelines for the trade union. Addressing a major concern that cropped up during Adhikari’s tenure in the TMC, Banerjee said party workers cannot be contractors or vice versa. He also warned contractors over not paying workers proper wages and salaries for overtime. Thirdly, Banerjee said locals must be given preference in employment in Haldia, which will soon vote in civic elections.

