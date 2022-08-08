Home » News » Politics » TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Skips CBI Appearance in Cattle Smuggling Case Citing Medical Check-up

TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Skips CBI Appearance in Cattle Smuggling Case Citing Medical Check-up

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 12:45 IST

Kolkata, India

Mondal has earlier been questioned twice by the central agency as part of its investigation. (Image: Anubrata Mondal/Twitter)
The CBI has in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal has informed the CBI that he would be unable to appear before it on Monday in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case, an agency source said. Mondal, the party’s Birbhum district president, is understood to have sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency, due to a medical check-up.

CBI officials have admitted to receiving Mondal’s email, the source said. The TMC leader is on his way to state-run SSKM Hospital in the metropolis for a health check-up, a party source said.

The CBI had summoned Mondal, TMC’s Birbhum district president, on August 5 to appear before it on Monday. Mondal has earlier been questioned twice by the central agency as part of its investigation.

The CBI has in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case. Mondal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain has also been arrested by the probe agency.

first published: August 08, 2022, 11:45 IST
last updated: August 08, 2022, 12:45 IST