TMC Leader Kirti Azad's Tweet on PM Modi’s Attire Stirs Up Political Storm

Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad’s alleged derogatory comment on a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a traditional Khasi attire is now getting reactions from all sections of the public in West Bengal. The comment was condemned by the chief ministers of at least three states in the Northeast region.

Azad has, however, stated that he was not disrespecting the dress but commenting on the “fashion statement" of the Prime Minister.

On December 18, Azad shared photographs of Modi donning ‘jymphong’, a traditional Khasi dress, during a public meeting in Shillong and a woman model wearing a similar dress, and captioned the picture as “Neither male nor female, only a worshiper of fashion". It was also written in the photo “a multi-floral dress" can be brought online easily. He later deleted the tweet.

Reacting to it, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma said, “It is unfortunate that the TMC leader had to make that statement. It was very insulting to the people of our state, especially to Khasis."

“It was an insensitive statement and the political party concerned must apologise for insulting our people and culture," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people."

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweeted, “Dear @KirtiAzaad ~ Your making mockery of rich tribal traditions of Meghalaya, and our rich tribal heritage, is contemptuous and abominable. Your language is pitiable, and an affront to the dignity of womanhood. I condemn it."

It must be mentioned that the state elections of Meghalaya are due next year. How this comes out for the main opposition Trinamool congress under Mukul Sangma will be worth the watch.

Azad later deleted the original tweet, and he put another tweet saying, “I have not disrespected the attire, I love it. I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to make a fashion statement. Never misses an opportunity," he tweeted.

