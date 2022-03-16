TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Launches New Football Club From Home Turf, Appoints Krishnendu Roy as Coach

TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee is set to launch a football club that will play first division Calcutta league match.

The club hails from his constituency Diamond Harbour and has been named Diamond Harbour Club. The club has also applied for affiliation with IFA.

For the last 4 years, Banerjee has been conducting the MP cup in his constituency. Various local clubs from the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituencies have been taking part in these tournaments as well. ‘This idea to form a professional club has come from these tournaments,’ say people close to Abhishek.

A former football player who is now the Secretary of this club told News18, “This is a great initiative by Banerjee. Chief Minister of the State also puts emphasis on sports. Last time, during the MP Cup tournament, Abhishek expressed his desire to come up with a team where good footballers from the district will get a chance to play. We are very much excited. He is the chief patron of this club and he wants to promote Bangla’s football. He has given me responsibility and we have started our work."

The big players East Bengal, Mohan Bagan, Mohamedan Clubs are there. This club too aims to work hard and get a place in the Calcutta League, says another sports lover.

For sports lovers, another new club means a lot of opportunities and Bangla Maidan now is full and everywhere is talking about the Diamond Harbour Club.

Former renowned football personality Krishnendu Roy has been appointed as coach of this club. Speaking to News18 he said, “I am thankful that I have got this opportunity to nourish a new club. The MP wanted to bring one club and he has kept his word, the players from the districts will get a chance to play. I will give my best."

Abhishek Banerjee is a sports enthusiast and used to play cricket. Politicians in Bengal has always taken interest in sports and especially in football.

