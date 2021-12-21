TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended from Parliament for Rest of Session for ‘Unruly Conduct’ in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was on Tuesday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session for “unruly behaviour" in the House. The MP has been accused of throwing a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair. Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it. A little later, O’Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra observed. “The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary-general or officials sitting at the table," he said.

O’Brien was suspended after the House passed a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC parliamentarian wrote, “Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon."

The MP also posted a video of the discussion in the Upper House.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev slammed the suspension, stating, “Suspending members of parliament is the new normal but then what else can we expect from a dictatorship."

Earlier in the day, the Parliament passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with Rajya Sabha approving it through voice vote amid a walkout by the Opposition. The Bill seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplication of voters and weed out fake votes. It was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.

The opposition parties were demanding a division of votes as they had moved a motion to send the Bill to a select committee, which was rejected by voice vote. Members of opposition parties like Congress, TMC, Left parties, DMK and NCP staged a walkout from the House in protest.

Rajya Sabha approved the Bill after members of BJP, JD(U), YSRCP, AIADMK, BJD and TMC-M supported it, saying it will help in eradicating duplicate and fake voters from the electoral rolls.

The Winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

(With PTI inputs)

