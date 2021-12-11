TMC MP Mahua Moitra Refuses to Comment on Viral Video of Mamata Reprimanding Her, Wants to Focus on Goa

After a video of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reprimanding TMC MP Mahua Moitra at an internal party meeting went viral, the MP has refused to comment over the issue instead wanting to focus on her work in Goa with Mamata expected to visit the state.

Sources close to Moitra said the MP had taken stock of the reprimand in its “truest sense" and expressed that she will not get into “local petty politics" and work hard in her present role. Moitra is concentrating on Mamata’s Goa visit, they added.

A section of TMC insiders said Mamata’s reprimand must be taken in its right spirit. Moitra, too, had not spoken about the issue and was putting all her efforts into Goa as she was responsible for her performance there. Mamata will closely monitor Moitra’s performance, but party insiders said the chief minister and TMC chief will not take the issue forward in Goa and all will be settled by the end of the year.

The video has been a talking point in political circles. Mamata had reprimanded Moitra over her conduct towards the selection of TMC candidates for polls and some factionalism within the party. In the short video, Moitra can be seen silently nodding as Banerjee is speaking to her.

During the party meeting, Mamata had said there should be no lobbying and questioning over party candidates and everyone will have to work together. “Mahua, let me give you a clear message here. I do not see who is in whose favour or against. I do not believe in the politics of putting up a show on YouTube, paper, digital, etc. This kind of politics cannot sustain for long. And it is not right to expect that one person will be at one post forever," the TMC chief can be heard saying in the video.

