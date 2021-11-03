TMC MP Vents His Ire Over Taking Back Turncoat into Party Fold

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, who had voiced his reservations in inducting Trinamool Congress turncoat Rajib Bandyopadhyay back into the party fold, Tuesday struck a discordant note by saying that he was taking back all his harsh comments against former party colleagues like Suvendu Adhikari for ditching the party and joining the saffron brigade. A disgruntled Banerjee told reporters that he was withdrawing all harsh comments made against Adhikari and other TMC turncoats "as I am unsure if they will also be taken back into the party fold in future".

Elaborating, he said "I will have to take back my comments then. So I am not taking any chances. Suvendu and other friends - please don't mind my adverse comments against you all in the past. None knows if one day we will see you and others returning to TMC fold," Banerjee said. Taking a swipe at the TMC leadership, he said "May be those rejoining now after the polls are closer to the top leaders than workers like us. So why badmouth them".

Earlier, inaugurating a Kali Puja in his constituency Srirampore, Banerjee sang a parody of the popular Bengali song 'Ganga Amar Maa, Padma Amar Maa' (River Ganga is my mother, River Padma is my mother). "Don't know on which side of the river I am now, don't know which river is my mother - Ganga or Padma. I don't know if Mamata or Modi is my mentor," he crooned parodying the lines of the song immortalized by Bhupen Hazarika.

Banerjee had on October 31 without naming Bandopadhyay said that it was incomprehensible to him why a "top to bottom" corrupt person who owns several properties in posh Gariahat area of the city should be reinducted into TMC. He had claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged financial impropriety by him during her election campaign at Domjur and wondered if the TMC supremo will now go with her earlier promise to conduct a probe against him.

Banerjee was referring to Bandyopadhyay who had returned to TMC nine months after quitting it to join BJP and vowing to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi. He had rejoined TMC two days ago at a public meeting of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Agartala. Bandyopadhyay, who was a minister in the earlier Mamata Banerjee government, had said he was repentant for committing the mistake of joining BJP ignoring requests of several TMC leaders to reconsider his decision at that time.

Referring to the adverse comments of Kalyan Banerjee, Bandyopadhyay had said "I think he is upset as I had ignored his pleas to me not to leave TMC. I will meet him and I am sure he will forgive me." Bandopadhyay was among those disgruntled TMC leaders who flew to Delhi in January and joined BJP there after meeting senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had contested the April-May state election from Domjur on a BJP ticket but lost to TMC candidate Kalyan Ghosh.

