TMC Roadmap for 2024, Stand on V-P Elections: All Eyes on Mamata’s Martyrs’ Day Speech Today

Marking the Trinamool Congress Martyrs’ Day on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended an invitation to all political parties to experience the event.

The TMC observes July 21 as Martyrs’ Day every year in remembrance of the 13 persons who were killed in police firing during a rally in Kolkata organised by the West Bengal Youth Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in 1993.

The party has been marking the day virtually for the last two years due to the Covid-19 situation. The physical observance this year, headlined by a rally to be addressed by Mamata Banerjee, is an important halfway point for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It also marks a show of strength following the announcement of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, as the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate.

“July 21 is a historical day for us. Last year after winning (Assembly elections), we did not celebrate. There will be a huge crowd, so I request all of you to come in a systematic manner. I have instructed all leaders to be with people," she said on the eve of the program.

In the crowd would also be spectators like Shankar Bhattacharya who started walking from Coochbihar 30 days ago with the soil of North Bengal. He wants to hand over the soil to Banerjee as a symbolic gesture against any division of the state. Sources said around 20,000 people are expected to pour in from North Bengal.

Reaching out to workers and people who came from afar, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said: “The entire nation is waiting to hear what Mamata Banerjee says. We, being her soldiers, are eagerly waiting to hear her. She will give the model of developing the TMC and we will follow."

July 21 is also the date when Mamata Banerjee is expected to clear her stand on the vice-presidential election scheduled for August 6. While the NDA has fielded Governor Dhankhar, the Opposition’s pick is former Union minister Margaret Alva. Sources said the TMC may choose to abstain from voting as it wants to maintain its distance with the Congress.

The BJP, too, was initially scheduled to hold a rally on Thursday in Uluberia, but the court allowed the party to hold the rally only from 8pm with certain conditions. As a result, the BJP postponed its rally to July 27. The BJP, moreover, will be focussing on celebrations for Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India as the NDA candidate holds the numerical edge over Opposition contender Yashwant Sinha.

