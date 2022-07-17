TMC Skips Oppn Meeting Called for Vice-Prez Polls, Keeps Cards Closed as Mamata Calls Meet on July 21

The Trinamool Congress will skip the opposition meeting called at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence on Sunday.

Though TMC leader Sudip Banerjee has reached Delhi to attend the all-party meeting today, he will not participate in the meeting at Pawar’s residence.

TMC will clear its stand on the election of the Vice President on July 21, sources said. Party chief Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting on the day to decide on support for the Vice President candidates.

Party sources said that in the Vice President election, the TMC is very cautious. Since the relationship between the TMC-led Bengal government and Jagdeep Dhankhar is famous for the prolonged confrontation.

So, the party is keeping its card close on the support to the Vice President candidates.

Experts said that TMC in a way wants to show again that Congress is not deciding factor in the opposition and since the Governor is from Bengal, therefore the party will rethink this point too.

Though relations between the TMC and Dhankar were not good, the TMC’s stand on Dhankar might be different, other experts said.

On the question of support to the candidates in the polls, Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, “After 2 years, our martyr rally will be held physically, so we are very busy on that, our Chairperson has called meeting on July 21, she will declare there."

TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “He (Dhankar) has been rewarded the post of Vice President. The opposition leader will now have fewer places to go."

Meanwhile, opposition Congress and CPI-M have already started questioning TMC. “They are not serious about fighting BJP, that’s why they don’t attend meetings," Adhir Choudhury said.

“Why did she meet Dhankar and Himanta in Darjeeling, now we are understanding," CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty remarked.

Jagdeep Dhankar, whose candidature as NDA’s vice presidential candidate was announced Saturday, has been in the limelight since becoming governor of West Bengal in July, 2019 over frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government. A lawyer by profession, Jagdeep Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan that same year and became a Union Minister in 1990.

