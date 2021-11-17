TMC Turncoat Prabir Ghoshal Criticises BJP; Party Says He is Free to Leave

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing exodus from the BJP, Prabir Ghoshal, a Trinamool Congress turncoat who had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, penned an article in Wednesday's edition of TMC mouthpiece "Jago Bangla", criticising the alleged corrupt practices in the saffron camp. In the article titled 'Keno BJP Kora Jaye Na' (Why one can't work in the BJP), Ghoshal claimed that majority of the saffron party's local-level leaders are more interested in "money-making rather than working for the people or the party organisation".

The BJP said the former TMC MLA who lost the assembly election on a saffron party ticket is free to leave the party. Describing his experiences in the saffron camp as "dangerous", Ghoshal claimed that he had twice made up his mind not to contest the election on a BJP ticket, but senior leaders pacified him.

Advertisement

When contacted, Ghoshal told PTI he was feeling “suffocated" in the saffron camp. “I never had the faintest idea that I would land in such a party which is only interested in making money and infighting," he said. Asked whether he is trying to make his way back to the TMC, Ghoshal said, “I have no such plans as of now. I am enjoying my retired life."

Ghoshal, who had quit the TMC along with former minister Rajib Banerjee in January this year, had then criticised the local TMC leadership as “corrupt" and claimed that he felt suffocated in a party like the TMC. After the Mamata Banerjee-led party stormed to power for the third consecutive term with a massive mandate by defeating the BJP, several TMC turncoats such as Mukul Roy and Rajib Banerjee returned to their old party.

Reacting to Ghoshal’s comments, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh claimed he is making excuses to return to the TMC. “It seems that just like others, he too seeks to return to the TMC. That is why he is making such baseless allegations. If he wants to go, he is free to do that. But that doesn’t mean he had to malign the BJP to score some political points," Ghosh said.

TMC state spokesperson and general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it is good that Ghoshal has realised his mistake. “The way he had left the party, we had condemned it. But now, if he has realised his mistake and is expressing his views, it is good. Now whether he will be inducted back in the party or not, it is for the leadership to decide," he said. Since the assembly election results were out, five BJP MLAs and several senior leaders like Sabyasachi Dutta, Babul Supriyo and Rajib Banerjee came back to the TMC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.