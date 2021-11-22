TMC Vs BJP, Violence, Abhishek Banerjee's Agartala Visit: What's Happening in Tripura Ahead of Civic Polls?

Political tensions are escalating in Tripura ahead of the civic elections slated for November 25, with the TMC and BJP being denied permissions to hold their final set of campaigns in the northeastern state, and rampant allegations of violence adding fuel to fire.

Here is your ten-point cheatsheet to everything happening in Tripura, and what could unfold:

1) >TMC’s Campaign in Tripura: The Trinamool Congress, which achieved a landslide victory in West Bengal assembly elections this year, has been mounting a strong political campaign in Tripura, a state crucial to the party extending its political footprint in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. While assembly elections in the northeastern state are due for 2023, it will see its civic elections from November 25. The party is fighting against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The Trinamool Congress began work in Tripura just after Bengal election result. However, the party says it has faced problems from the very beginning, with IPAC members being detained, to TMC MP Sushmita Dev being allegedly allegedly attacked. The Trinamool Congress has been projecting lawlessness in Tripura.

2) >Abhishek Banerjee’s Denied Rally Permission in Agartala: TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who reached Tripura’s capital Agartala today, has been denied permission by the police to hold a rally, which cited the law and order situation in the state, and political violence, as the reason behind the move. The police said in its order that Banerjee which only be allowed to be present in a street corner in between 12-2:30 PM but without any rally or procession. News agency ANI reported on Monday that police had denied permission for roadshow or rally to both BJP or TMC in Agartala. “Permission for street corner meets granted to both. TMC hasn’t intimated to us the time when they’re going to organise the street corner meet. The permissions for rallies are denied in view of the tension escalating in the city," Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sadar, Ramesh Yadav was quoted as saying.

After reaching the Agartala airport, Banerjee reacted strongly to the police ban, and said he would hold a press conference at 3pm on the issue. “This is unprecedented," Banerjee said.

3) >Suspicious Bag Found Near Abhishek Banerjee’s Convoy in Tripura: Before Abhishek Banerjee’s arrival in Agartala, a suspicious bag was discovered behind his convoy in Tripura, which has been taken by CISF forces for checking.

4) >Sayani Ghosh Arrested by Tripura Police: Tripura police on Sunday arrested actor-turned TMC leader Sayani Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting Khela hobe (We will play) on Saturday night. The arrest and an alleged attack on TMC workers by unknown persons whom the Trinamool Congress believes to be BJP supporters happened barely 24 hours before Abhishek Banerjee’s visit.

5) >TMC Claims Workers Attacked Inside Police Station: TMC leaders on Sunday also alleged that their workers were roughed up by BJP supporters outside the East Agartala Women’s police station, a charge denied by the saffron party. Police said some unidentified miscreants attacked a group of people who gathered near the police station during the questioning of Sayani Ghosh, but no one was injured.

6)> Derek O Brien Seeks Meeting With Amit Shah: TMC leader Derek O’Brien on Monday said in a tweet that sixteen leaders of the partywere in Delhi, seeking a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the “brutal attacks" on TMC. “Even members of media clobbered in Tripura. Unprecedented attacks. Arrests on trumped-up charges. 16 Trinamool MPs have reached Delhi. Sir, please do give us an appointment this morning. Patiently waiting," he said.

7) >CPI(M) Reacts to Arrest of TMC Leader: The CPI(M) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh and the alleged attack on TMC members outside a police station in Tripura. “Leaders and candidates of all parties, including the Left parties, were attacked several times and despite complaints, police did not arrest the culprits. Police are playing the role of silent spectators," the statement, issued by the CPI(M) state secretariat, said.

8) >SC’s Earlier Direction to Tripura Police, Bench to Hear Matter Tomorrow: The Supreme Court had recently directed Tripura police to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner. The order came after a petition filed by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev. The bench will now hear the matter again tomorrow after the TMC’s allegations of the violation of the order for ‘free and fair elections’ in Tripura.

9) >Recap: Attack on Sushmita Dev’s Convoy: Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Tripura’s Amtuli on October 22. Her car was vandalised in the incident, while members of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) were injured. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s firm is helping the TMC in elections. Dev had alleged that the BJP was behind the attack. “Today, when we just sat in our campaign car, four to five men suddenly came from behind, wearing Tilaks on their foreheads. They attacked our workers from behind," Dev said after the incident.

10) >BJP Claims TMC’s Intimidation Theory is False: TMC insiders have claimed that intimidation in Tripura was being carried out at such an extent that the age-old party Congress and Left had withdrawn candidates from some wards of Agartala. However, TMC candidates were still holding on to the fight, they said. But BJP, responding to the allegations, has said that the “intimidation theory" is false. “If intimidation is there, how come they have fielded in 51 candidates?" the party has said.

