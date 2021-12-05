TMC will Sack Workers who Intimidate Candidates from Other Parties, Voters: Abhishek Banerjee

Ahead of the Kolkata municipal elections on December 19, the TMC has issued a strict policy against the “politics of intimidation". At a strategy meeting for the civic polls, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee warned that party workers who intimidate candidates or workers from other parties will be sacked.

“Any party has the right to contest, this is democracy. If anybody tries to stop people from voting, or if any candidate from another party is intimidated, then that person will be sacked from the party."

A total of 144 wards will go to polls with TMC, BJP, the Left and Congress all in the mix. The TMC is being cautious as opposition parties, in the past, have accused it of intimidating candidates and voters. In the 2018 panchayat polls, the TMC was heavily criticised over the same issue, with even the Supreme Court making a strong observation on the matter.

It was alleged that close to 34 per cent seats went uncontested in the 2018 elections, which were held in phases for 48,650 posts in gram panchayats, 825 posts in zilla parishads and 9,217 posts in panchayat samitis.

The allegations had ramifications for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP winning 18 seats.

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “No violence will be allowed, no intimidation will take place and am sure it will be peaceful this time."

In light of the alleged violence faced by the TMC in Tripura, it will be a massive challenge for the party to ensure that the upcoming civic body elections are peaceful. The BJP, however, has its doubts about the TMC’s intentions to ensure free and fair polls.

