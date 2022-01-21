TMC's Babul Supriyo Triggers Fresh Buzz With Acting, Sources Say 'To be Seen as Lead Actor in Upcoming Serial'

TMC leader and popular singer Babul Supriyo triggered fresh speculations in Bengal as sources believe the singer turned politician is returning to acting. However, this time, the audience might catch up with Supriyo for the first time in a TV serial. He was first seen in Tarun Majumdar’s film ‘Chander Bari’, in a special role opposite Rituparna Sengupta. He has also acted in Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s film ‘Posto’. However, his small screen debut is just a matter of time.

According to sources, the former Union Minister may be seen in the lead role in the upcoming daily soap, directed and produced by Raj Chakraborty. Supriyo’s look-test has already been completed. The 51-year-old came to the studio at the right time, put on make-up and gave a shot for the look test. Although Chakraborty is staying tight-lipped, he said, “Nothing is certain yet. So, I can’t say anything about this at the moment. Only Babul Supriyo’s look test has been done."

It is heard that, if all goes well, maybe the ‘Sanjher-Bati’ serial actress Debchandrima Singha Roy will be seen opposite Supriyo on screen. The screenplay is based on a love story of a peer, and Supriyo will be seen in the role of a mature aged hero. Jeet Ganguly will likely be in charge of the song, where a famous screenplay writer will join the crew to pen down the story and the script.

Supriyo is keen to do this work, according to reports. However, there are questions about logistics regarding shoots for 22-23 days in a month and managing his other responsibilities.

A former BJP MP, Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress in September. The politician has also directed music for a film. Recently, he appeared as a guest judge in the reality show ‘Sangeeter Mahamancha’ directed by Raj Chakraborty. Raj and Babul were seen together at Ustad Rashid Khan’s marriage anniversary party. Singer Abhijit was also present. Recently, Supriyo and his wife appeared in Rachana Banerjee’s famous show ‘Didi Number One’.

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo and his family tested positive for Covid early this month. Several members of his staff were also infected. Supriyo has tested positive for Covid three times, but his father and wife were attacked for the second time. He further wrote in the tweet, ‘Me, my wife, Dad and multiple staff, all have tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients•Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I have to buy it on-the-spot• How can the EWS afford it?"

