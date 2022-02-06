TMC’s List of Candidates for West Bengal Civic Elections Leads to Major Tussle Within Party

The list of candidates for elections to 107 municipalities, scheduled on February 27, has led to a major tussle in the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

It all started with Kalyan Banerjee, senior leader and MP of TMC, openly criticising national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Young leaders of the party then started a campaign against Kalyan Banerjee. Although the party disciplinary committee has warned both the sections, the conflict doesn’t seem to be ending.

Amid the chaos, sources say the security of a leader of South 24 Parganas, who is close to Abhishek Banerjee, has been withdrawn. ​

Now, even poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s IPAC is getting dragged into the fight.

While minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi held a press conference on the candidates’ list, a list was uploaded on TMC’s Twitter handle. Chatterjee, however, said that the list was not right, because it did not have the final signature and the actual list was given to district presidents. A section of the party claimed IPAC uploaded the incorrect list.

Sources in IPAC told tells News18 that they are not aware with the issue related to the list and the digital property of the TMC was never with IPAC. The tweet has still not been taken off.

Political commentators have called it a result of miscommunication within the party.

TMC MP Saugata Roy told News18: “I have not seen the list. But there is resentment inside the party over the candidates."

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “This is just the beginning. You will get to see more drama unfold in the coming days."

