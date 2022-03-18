TMC's Nusrat Jahan Claims Bullet Train 'Not Suitable on Indian Soil', Minister Vaishnaw Hits Back with Taunt

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan recently hit out at the Centre over its dream project of Bullet Train in India, calling it a “bluff".

Citing the soil texture of the country, the young MP claimed that the project is not feasible in the country as the Indian soil isn’t equivalent to that in Japan.

Jahan, who is a vocal critique of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre, shared a footage of her Parliamentary speech where she questioned Centre. In her tweet, she wrote, “Dreams of Running Bullet Trains like Japan in India is a bluff to the Nation. Indian soil is not capable to set up such railway tracks on the Ground. It is the Science / not to be taken as one speech of a street corner meeting. (SIC)"

Advertisement

She was responding to a tweet posted by BJP MP Raju Bista where he lashed out at the TMC leader for “insulting the soil of this nation" as she made the claim that “Bullet Train is not fit to be run on Indian soil".

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slammed Jahan for her remark and taunted her for “insulting the Indian soil despite belonging to a party whose slogan is “Maa, Mati, Manush" (Mother, Motherland (soil), and People)".

Besides, Vaishnaw told media, “If they would have said that we have technical challenges in running the bullet train in India, I would have explained to them the technicalities. But such questioning of India’s integrity and principles is not acceptable to any Indian including me."

On February 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for early completion of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project and said his government’s focus is on creating infrastructure for the 21st century in the financial capital. He said the ambitious project (also called bullet train) is the need of the hour as it will strengthen infrastructure capacity building and reinforce Mumbai’s identity as “the city of dreams".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.