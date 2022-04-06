TMC's Sougata Roy Interrupts Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. A Furious FinMin Shuts Him Up in 30 Seconds

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a scathing attack at TMC MP Saugata Roy and said that Roy never forgets that he has to obstruct the minister when she gives an answer. Sitharaman was referring to the TMC MP’s interruption while she was replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“Why is it that when I stand to answer, there is always a temptation to have a running commentary. Can I appeal through you that even learned members like Prof Saugata Roy never ever forgets that he will have to listen, he never forgets that he has to obstruct the minister when she gives an answer?" Sitharaman questioned while addressing the speaker in the parliament.

“I wish he stands up and ask a clarification after I finish rather than have small time satisfaction of interrupting me," she added.

The comments came after the finance minister was replying to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s questions on foreign investments. Tharoor had earlier flagged the withdrawal of foreign institutional investors from India for the sixth consecutive month and asked the finance minister what the centre was doing to arrest the decline.

Sitharaman then went on to say that foreign direct investment inflows into India have remained unabated before and during Covid and India remains the highest FDI receiver.

Moreover, the finance minister’s sharp attacks against Saugata Roy comes two years after a row had erupted when the TMC MP had made a controversial remark against Sitharaman in September 2020.

Saugata Roy was then objecting to the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill when he made the remarks targeting Sitharaman while referring to the stress in the economy drawing sharp opposition from the BJP members. Roy’s comments were then expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Party leaders Pralhad Joshi, Smriti Irani had angrily objected to the TMC member’s remark.

