Tamil Nadu Assembly Begins With Ruckus Over Renaming Row; DMK Allies Stage Walkout, Guv Ravi Exits During CM Stalin's Speech

Rucks and sloganeering marked the beginning of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session this year as the governor vs DMK government row escalated. Several leaders staged a walkout as the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi began his speech in the assembly.

Allies of the ruling DMK including Congress and MDMK reportedly boycotted the governor’s speech, staging the mass walkout. The protest comes amid a slew of issues including the latest one over the renaming of Tamil Nadu. This after a speech by the governor at a felicitation ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on January 4, where Ravi had allegedly remarked that Thamizhagam is a more appropriate name for Tamil Nadu.

The DMK and its allies have taken staunchly opposed Ravi’s stand, accusing him of toeing the BJP’s ideological position. Both Tamizhagam and Tamil Nadu roughly mean, ‘The land of Tamils.’ On the Tamizhagam row, the BJP has backed Ravi. After the DMK captured power in 1967, the then Madras State was rechristened Tamil Nadu.

DMK and its allies have also alleged that there are several bills that are pending with the governor that has added to the growing tensions. Several leaders raised slogans against the governor at the state assembly. DMK’s opposition to the National Education Policy and the Raj Bhavan betting on it are among the friction points when it comes to policy matters.

Meanwhile, the governor too walked out of the Assembly following CM Stalin’s speech. CM Stalin said during his speech said that it is really sad that the Tamil Nadu Government’s report was ignored without being weighed against the policy. He further proposed a resolution to strike the Governor’s words from the House notes in opposition to what was printed. Following this, the Governor stepped down from his seat and walked away.

The DMK and the governor have been in loggerheads for months with the Stalin-led government even calling for a memorandum seeking the withdrawal of the governor.

The uproar also comes amid a political faceoff between the AIADMK and BJP together against the DMK after an MLA of the ruling party linked the death of the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to the BJP.

