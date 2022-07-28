To Chalk out Path to 2024, BJP's 3-Day Training Camp in Chitrakoot to Commence from Tomorrow

While parties struggle to save their alliances, the BJP is walking one step ahead. The saffron party has begun with its training camp programme, with the exercise having already been completed on the district level. Now, BJP is going to host a three-day state level training camp in Chitrakoot from July 29 to 31.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to be a part of the training programme along with other senior BJP functionaries.

The road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be discussed in the BJP training camp in Chitrakoot, and the meeting of the office bearers and the conveners of the department will be held from July 29 to 31. The training camp will see the cabinet ministers apart from state officials, but not all the ministers of state have been invited.

Office bearers, regional presidents and district heads, the coordinators of various fronts have also been invited for the training camp.

The BJP has already given training to its cadres and new members at district level, and now their state-level officers will be given the Mantra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The training camp is taking place at Chitrakoot in Bundelkhand region, which is considered to be a stronghold of the BJP. The party will not just be giving training but brain-storming sessions will also be held during the camp along with strategies to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Sunil Bansal, the general secretary of the UP BJP, has been given the charge for the training camp. Meanwhile, BL Santosh, National general secretary of BJP, will review the campaigns so far in the UP BJP training camp.

It is being said that strategies related to some of the key upcoming campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga will be discussed in the training camp, along with strategies to reach out to the beneficiaries of development schemes run by Central and state BJP governments.

The BJP Minority Morcha has been invited in the training camp with detailed planning on how to mobilize the Pasmanda community in favor of BJP and how to strengthen the hold on minority voters. Similarly, BJP Yuva Morcha will also be activated to engage as many youth as possible in favour of the BJP. Apart from this, office bearers of the BJP Mahila Morcha and all the affiliated organizations will also be present in the crucial training camp of the BJP.

