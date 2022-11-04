To Kejriwal’s 'Pollution is North India’s Problem', Haryana Minister Points Out Punjab's Higher Burden of Stubble Burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday noted that deteriorating air quality and pollution levels were a problem of the entire north India and the Centre should take steps to address it.

“This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won’t help," he said in a press conference.

The chief minister, who was joined by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, accepted that the stubble burning happening in Punjab was his party’s responsibility since its government is there.

“Since our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for the stubble burning. It has been only six months since we formed the government there and there were issues that were being addressed. We are finding solutions. Give us a year’s time to address the issue," Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

Mann concurred with him and said there was bumper paddy crop, which resulted in a huge amount of stubble. “We are taking steps like there are 1.20 lakh machines to bury stubble. Panchayats have also passed resolutions to stop stubble burning. We promise by November next year, stubble burning will reduce," he stressed.

Kejriwal also called for Centre taking the lead in providing a solution to stubble burning. This problem has gone up to Bihar. Similar steps have to be taken by other governments also, he said.

BJP leader Manoj Tewari said hit back at Kejriwal saying he has no right to be the CM while leaving Delhi reeling under pollution.

Shehzad Jai Hind, BJP national spokesperson, said, “Finally, Kejriwal ji relented to voice of parents, reason & experts & orders shutting of Delhi’s schools. Should have done this long back. Part Time CM woke up only when @BJP4Delhi said it would take this issue up on streets & with LG. Why did he delay? Who is responsible?"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and said blaming Haryana for pollution is regrettable. “Stubble burning is more in Punjab; Punjab has polluted Haryana. There have been more agricultural fires in Punjab than in Haryana," he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here