To Woo Dalit Voters in UP, Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Varanasi's Kabir Math, to Hold Rallies in Phase 7 Districts

In an attempt to turn Congress’s fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has started the campaign for the seventh and final phase of polling from the high-profile Varanasi constituency, where she is expected to hold public meetings in the next three days.

Priyanka reached Kabir Chaura Math in Varanasi today where she will be staying for the next three days, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told News18. She did ‘Darshan Kabirdas’s Moolgadi’, and the ‘Mahant of Math’ shared the memories of 15th Century saint and poet Kabir Das, who spent his whole life in the Math.

She will be addressing public gatherings at Sonbhadra and Obra today and many other adjoining districts in coming days. “The region was developed by the Congress government at the Centre and we are sure that the people of this region will shower the Congress with their love," Awasthi said.

She visited the Samadhi of Neeru-Nima, the parents of Kabir Das’s foster parents in the Kabir Math, and also saw the old materials related to the saint’s childhood, he added.

Her visit to Kabir Math sends out a strong political message to the Dalit and Most Backward Classes of Uttar Pradesh who believe in social justice and equality propagated by Kabir Das.

The 54 assembly seats of Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi Chandauli, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, which vote on March 7, have a significant number of backward caste and Dalits voters. Eight assembly seats in Varanasi district will vote in the seventh phase, and the results will be announced on March 10.

Not only Priyanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav among many others will be thronging Varanasi over the next few days. Varanasi is also the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi.

Ahead of the sixth phase of polling, Priyanka had tweeted, “My dear sisters and brothers of UP, your vote has to decide the future of UP, the future of the coming generation of the state has to be decided. Recognize the power of your vote and vote for employment, reducing inflation, improving education, health, prosperity of farmers, women empowerment and progress of the state."

Kabir Chaura is a global centre of music and there is also a Siddhapeeth of three major genres of North Indian classical music — classical singing, Kathak dance and tabla. According to the information, Priyanka Gandhi went through the narrow streets of Kabir Chaura along with her selected associates, and visited the three representative families of the three branches of singing, instrumental and dancing. She also met Pandit Pooran Maharaj, the son of Padma Vibhushan late Pandit Kishan Maharaj, and his disciples and acquaintances and also listened to the table for some time.

