To Woo SCs, BJP to Launch Mega Outreach, Leaders to Do Pravas in Community Bastis

In a mega outreach to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to do ‘pravas’ in community bastis.

Observing the week in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17) falls as Sewa Pakhwaras, the BJP has decided to revive its touch with the SC voters ahead of both assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

A senior leader told News18.com that small ‘tolis’ will be made and they will have a folder where details of state and centre’s schemes will be listed. “We have done training in 12 kshetras already. Our acceptance as political party is growing. We have had 14% Jatav support in UP, which grew to 34% in the recent polls. In Bengal, we got more than 60% votes of the community," the leader added.

The party currently has 46 Lok Sabha and 7 Rajya Sabha MPs from the community.

PRAVAS IN 75,000 BASTIS

Come September 17 and the BJP workers will visit 75,000 SC bastis. The workers will do pravas in these bastis and spread awareness about the welfare schemes for the community started by the Modi government. The pravas will continue from September 17 till November 26, the Constitution Day.

The SC Morcha of the party has been tasked to launch an effective outreach programme. “We have received considerable percentage of votes in the previous Lok Sabha elections and our target is higher in the upcoming polls. The party has prepared pamphlets and literature that will be distributed in the bastis," said a senior party leader.

During this exercise, the party will also double up its efforts to work on booths that have more than 100 SC votes.

Prepping up ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has begun its exercise to touch base with the existing vote base that has helped it win the last general election. While some have been asked to work on new social engineering in various states, the national units are focusing on the existing vote base and have begun exercise to strengthen it.

VISITING SC HOSTELS

The Morcha workers will visit the SC hostels. So far, the party has identified 7,500 hostels that need to be visited.

“The young generation should know the idols and icons of their community. The BJP has initiated a debate on the ignored idols and ensured, by a slew of measures, that great men from our community get the place they deserve in society and are not sidelined," said a leader, citing examples of redevelopment of ‘Panchteerth’, places related to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Apart from this, the government has built Dr B R Ambedkar Foundation and centre on Janpath.

