Together, But Not Forever: A Look at JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar's Allies, Break-Ups Over the years

Is he with the BJP or RJD? Break-ups and alliances are not new for Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Amid reports of the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “at a dead end", the Bihar opposition — Congress, RJD and Left — declared open support for Kumar and JD(U).

Sources said all 16 BJP ministers are set to resign from the Bihar Cabinet, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is set to go to Raj Bhavan with Kumar.

According to sources, Tejashwi Yadav has demanded the Home Ministry and Speaker’s position for his party.

JD(U) sources also told CNN-News18 that Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Nitish Kumar in the morning, but sources in Shah’s office denied it.

As the crisis unfolds, a look at Kumar’s allies over the years and his blow hot, blow cold equation with the BJP:

Kumar fell out with Prasad, floated the Samata Party with George Fernandes. 1996: Kumar joined hands with the BJP and was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. Then Janata Dal president Sharad Yadav and Lalu Prasad had a spat and the latter broke away and formed the RJD.

The Samata Party merged with Sharad Yadav’s Janata Dal, while continuing its alliance with the BJP. The Janata Dal (United) was formed, with Kumar at the helm. 2005: Kumar’s JD(U), in alliance with the BJP, came back to power as an NDA member.

In less than a year, Kumar was back as the chief minister, pushing out his rebel protégé Jitan Ram Manjhi with support from the RJD and the Congress.

Kumar broke the alliance, resigned as the chief minister as the RJD refused to budge, only to be back in the office in less than 24 hours with the BJP’s support.

