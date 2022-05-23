'Too Accustomed to AC Rooms': SP Ally Takes a Swipe at Akhilesh, Asks Him to Step Out More to Meet People

Taking a dig at ally Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said that Yadav has become “too used to air-conditioned rooms" and advised him to venture out more often to meet people.

“Akhilesh Yadav has become too used to air-conditioned rooms, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief said, addressing his party workers. Asked later what prompted him to make such a statement, Rajbhar told PTI, “His (Akhilesh Yadav) party leaders complain that he does not meet anyone. He should venture out more often to constituencies."

On being asked if Yadav will not mind his advice, Rajbhar asserted that the truth is bitter and he has not said anything wrong.

Advertisement

His leaders have told me that I should advise him so that he meets people, strengthens his party and shun his ‘navratnas’ (nine gems) who surround him, the SBSP chief added. Rajbhar also said Yadav’s party men allege that he was prevented by his associates from forming government in the 2022 assembly elections.

His people say his ‘navratnas’ did not allow him to form the government. The people were ready to vote for him but he was not ready to take votes," Rajbhar said. Asked what will happen if SP snaps its ties with the SBSP over his statement, Rajbhar said, “I have formed the party (SBSP) on my own, and work on my strength. A person who requires me will come to me automatically." The Samajwadi Party has 111 MLAs in the 403-member UP Assembly, while its ally SBSP has six MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.