Trailer for Punjab, Says Team Arvind Kejriwal as AAP Tops the Table in Chandigarh Municipal Elections

Riding high on its spectacular performance in its maiden foray into Chandigarh municipal polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed the result “trailer" for Punjab elections 2022 due in few months.

The party bagged 14 of the 35 seats up for grabs in the Chandigarh municipal polls, pushing the incumbent BJP to the second spot with 12 seats while the Congress could manage just eight.

The AAP has fallen short of the majority mark, but its tally comes as a big morale boost for party leaders and cadre who claim the result an endorsement of the “Arvind Kejriwal model of governance" which the party has been pitching in Punjab. Leaders maintained that the victory has given the party much-needed momentum before the polls and that the results reflected “huge" anti-incumbency against the BJP.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the results in Chandigarh were an “indication" of things to come in Punjab.

“Voters have voted for the model that Arvind Kejriwal has been promising. It is the victory of the people and an indication which way the Assembly elections will go," said Raghav Chaddha, the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge.

Local AAP leaders said the results would definitely energise party cadre across the state. The AAP is yet to declare a chief ministerial face, but has declared 73 candidates so far. The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats. Reports that the newly formed Punjab Samyukt Kissan Morcha wants to forge an alliance with the AAP will come as an additional boost to the party.

While the recently repealed farm laws and drugs cases weigh heavy on the elections, latest developments like the Ludhiana court blast and the lynching of sacrilege accused in Kapurthala and Amritsar have injected more adrenaline to the heated race.

