Trembling Puppy, Scared Mouse, ATM & Many More: Elections Close at Hand, Barbs Keep Karnataka's Pot Boiling

A political slugfest has erupted in Karnataka just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state that people expect to be nothing less than a nail-biting thriller. As barbs fly between political leaders and their parties, the public seems to be enjoying the entertainment.

With the political temperatures rising, here is a list of ‘eye for an eye’ statements made by politicians in Karnataka:

‘Puppy that trembles in front of Modi’

Let’s begin with the latest salvo fired by Leader of Opposition and former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah. The veteran leader sparked a controversy when he called current Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai “a puppy who trembles before Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Siddaramaiah was speaking at a public meeting in Ballari on Wednesday when he made the comparison which sent the audience into peals of laughter. He went on to challenge Bommai to “bring the Rs 5,490 crore that is Karnataka’s share as recommended in the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission". He also accused the government of not delivering on even 10 per cent of the 600 poll promises made by the BJP.

While reactions came in thick and fast with the BJP leaders demanding an immediate apology from Siddaramaiah, it was Bommai’s reaction that seemed to have got the headlines again.

Calling himself a “loyal dog working in the service of people, unlike others who lie and break society", the chief minister retorted: “I am working faithfully for the state."

Bommai further elaborated why he took the dig as a badge of honour and not an insult.

“A dog is known to be a very loyal animal. Not only is it loyal to its owner and caretaker, but it also does the duty of stopping people from looting the house. I am a loyal dog but I will ensure that I don’t go overboard because I have been given power and authority. I don’t care what others have to say," he said.

The animal analogies continued within the BJP as state revenue minister R Ashok came to Bommai’s defence and called Siddaramaiah a ‘mouse’.

“He (Siddaramaiah) behaves like a mouse in front of Sonia Gandhi and the Congressmen behave like slaves of the Gandhis. They have to wait for days on end to get appointments," Ashok commented.

B Sreeramalu, the state transport minister, chimed in, questioning the Congress leader if it was part of the party’s culture to equate a chief minister with a dog. “I can also call you a rat, cat, or even a cockroach in the home of Sonia Gandhi. The words that you have spoken are a reflection of your culture," he said.

‘Karnataka becomes ATM’

This was one fierce attack that Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched against the Opposition during his two-day visit to the state last week. Addressing a public rally in Mandya, Shah sounded the election bugle in the Vokkaliga heartland — a community that usually favours the Congress and JDS during elections.

He went on to describe the Congress as dynastic and JD(S) as a family affair that is “communal, casteist and criminal". “Karnataka functions as an ATM for a dynasty when the Congress is in power and as an ATM for a family when the JD(S) is in power," the minister said.

Defending his family and party, JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said: “India was BJP’s ATM". “The business conducted by the BJP is on percentage. The 40 per cent commission business is known to the whole world. Doesn’t Mr Amit Shah know this?" he asked.

Calling Shah’s remarks “filthy", Kumaraswamy went on to say that the leader’s games do not work in front of him. “Amit Shah is not even equal to HD Devegowda’s toenails," he quipped.

He also questioned Jay Shah’s (Amit Shah’s son) eligibility to become the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “He is on the Indian Cricket Board. What was his contribution to cricket?" he questioned.

Emotions Boiling Over Milk

Another slugfest ensued over Shah’s statement in Mandya on the coming together of two milk cooperatives — Karnataka’s Milk Federation (KMF) which goes with the brand Nandini and the Gujarat-based Anand Milk Union Ltd. (AMUL).

Soon, Bommai and cooperation minister ST Somashekar were in damage control mode and clarified that the statement did not mean a merger of the two entities.

In his speech, Shah suggested that both Amul and Nandini could create a ‘White Revolution’ as they are classic examples of successful cooperatives working in the interest and welfare of the milk producer in the country.

However, Kumaraswamy called it a move to make Kannadigas ‘slaves of Gujarat’.

Shah’s statement came at a point when the BJP is trying to make inroads in the Old Mysore region which is also where the top five district milk unions are located.

“Eyes of the Gujarat corporates are now fixed on the golden egg-laying goose. It is their (BJP) attempt to rob Karnataka," said Siddaramaiah.

As the war of words continues, Karnataka heads into a political potboiler with every party trying to hit out at each other — unfortunately at a time when they should be trying to showcase their development report card to the voters and gain confidence.

