'Spending So Much Amount on Farming Sector': Telangana CM Announces to Procure Paddy in Yasangi Season

Putting an end to the confusion on the procurement of the paddy among the farmers and controversy between the central government and state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state government will directly procure the agriculture produce in the Yasangi (summer season) whatever the quantity it may be. A committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary will be formed in three days for the same.

While briefing the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting, Rao, who is commonly known as KCR, said that the government will purchase food grains at Rs 1,960 per quintal.

He said that the food grain procurement centers will be established in each and every village in the state. The amount will be deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers after the procurement of the food grains, he said and appealed to the farmers not to sell their produce at a low price.

KCR also elaborated on various programs and welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu, free power supply to the agricultural sector in Telangana. He added that there is no free power supply to the farm sector in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own state Gujarat and alleged that the central government has been making plans to “hand over the agricultural sector to the corporate companies".

“We tried our best to pressurize the Centre to procure crop but they are not. We are spending so much amount on farming sector. We will spend on procurement too," KCR said.

He said that the state cabinet has also decided to revoke G.O. 111 to put a full stop to unbearable industrialization and major construction activities in 83 villages and pollution of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

“In order to cater the drinking water needs of the people residing under the limits of Greater Hyderabald Municipal Corporation(GHMC) the said GO has been issued. With the various initiatives taken by our government, there is no drinking water problem under the GHMC limits. So the cabinet has decided to revoke the GO", he explained.

Other key decisions of the cabinet

The cabinet has decided to conduct Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati programmes from May 20 to June 5.

It has approved the proposal to Chennuru lift irrigation scheme, aiming to provide irrigation and drinking water to 103 villages in Chennuru assembly constituency.

The government has sanctioned Rs 1,658 crore for the scheme for which 10 TMC of river Godavari water would be utilised from Kaleshwaram project. Under the scheme, irrigation facilities would be provided to 90,000 acres. From Parvati barrage, irrigation water would be supplied to 25,423 acres in Jaipur and Mandamarri mandals. Around 43,208 acres would be provided irrigation facility in Chennur, Bhimaram and Kotapally mandals from Saraswati barrage. The water would be supplied to 16,370 acres in Kotapally mandal uner Laxmi barrage.

It has approved for establishment five more private universities among those are: CII- AMITY , MNR , Gurunak, NICMAR and Kaveri universities.

The establishment of pharma and aviation universities was also proposed.

The enhancement of age limit to 65 years for medical colleges professors has already been approved.

The cabinet also gave nod to the appointment of director medical education, professors, directors, additional directors in medical education.

The age limit would be increased by three years for aspirants who applied for job in police departments.

The cabinet also approved the scrapping of interviews in the group one and group two posts.

The common board will form to fill vacant posts in the government universities in a transparent manner in the state.

