Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Banerjee Faces Attack from Party MLA Tapas Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Sudip Banerjee is under a scathing attack from his party’s five-time MLA Tapas Roy.

Roy, too, an old-timer in TMC, hails from North Kolkata, which is also Banerjee’s area. While the two have never been on great terms, Roy has now started to openly attack Banerjee.

Speaking to News18, Roy said, “See, he is the person who constantly says bad things about our leader Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. He left the party once and contested as independent candidate. For six years, he was not in the party. Now, he is trying to oust seniors. He is facing corruption charges. I have nothing to lose."

Sources say last year, Roy was made North Kolkata party president, but removed later to make space for Banerjee. When Banerjee visited his old-time follower, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) North Kolkata President Tamoghno Ghosh, who was earlier with the TMC, for Durga Puja, Roy launched an attack against him.

On Thursday, when Banerjee went to Bijoya Sammilani of Mamata Banerjee, Roy said, “I don’t need to meet small BJP leaders. In Parliament, PM Modi seats opposite me, hathi chale bazar kutte bhauke hazar."

Interestingly, Kunal Ghosh, TMC’s general secretary, visited Roy’s residence with the party’s message.

Banerjee was seen at Mamata’s event, but Roy was missing.

Roy later said: “We are not white elephants of the party. We are Dobermann dogs of the party. I am not tainted, am ready to face all consequences."

Undoubtedly, the party is embarrassed with this internal feud. Sources say the party will alert both the sides.

