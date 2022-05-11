Trinamool Will Fight 2023 Meghalaya Polls With All Its Might, Says Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the party will contest the Meghalaya election with all its might. Banerjee, who was on a visit to Assam, made the remarks while reacting to reports of a few TMC legislators leaving the party ahead of the assembly polls in Meghalaya due next year.

“Whether five will leave or 10 or 15 or 2, that will come later, the party doesn’t run depending on an individual. If someone wants they will come, if someone wants they will go. It’s not only in Meghalaya but similar things you have seen during the Bengal election as well," he said.

“People are leaving BJP, even MPs are leaving BJP, you all have seen. So this happens in all political parties during elections and this is a baseless issue but Trinamool Congress will contest Meghalaya election with all its might," Banerjee added.

Advertisement

Speculations are rife that four of the 12 TMC legislators in Meghalaya are likely to quit the party. Banerjee, however, exuded confidence that the Trinamool will form the government in both Tripura and Meghalaya.

“The AITC has become the primary opposition in Meghalaya. Next year, we will fight the state elections in Meghalaya and Tripura with all our strength," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.