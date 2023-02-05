In yet another jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, MLA Suman Kanjilal joined Trinamool Congress in presence of party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday.

Several BJP MLAs including Mukul Roy, Arjun Singh, and Rajib Banerjee have switched sides following Mamata Banerjee’s landslide victory in the 2021 state Assembly elections.

There was a buzz in political circles that three BJP MLAs are in touch with the TMC. Abhishek Banerjee has said several BJP MLAs want to come and stressed if the TMC opens the door a lot more will join.

TMC Working to Regain Lost Ground in North Bengal

This exit is significant since the BJP legislator’s constituency Alipurduar falls in North Bengal where the party did well in the 2021 polls. Two more MLAs from North Bengal– Krishna Kalyani and Soumen Roy– had joined the TMC earlier.

TMC insiders said the party is working in every way to regain its lost ground in North Bengal and thus induction of BJP MLAs from the region is significant.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari dared Abhishek Banerjee to ask Suman Kanjilal to admit on tape and inside the Assembly that he has joined the TMC. He asked Banerjee why he is scared of the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“Are you scared of the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution (anti-defection law)? Not handing over TMC flag? Because, inside Vidhan Sabha, as in the case of Mukul Roy, TMC Owner labelled him as BJP; Suman Kanjilal would also claim that he belongs to the BJP Legislative Party," he tweeted.

Adhikari said the BJP Legislature Party isn’t affected by “such stunts".

“I dare you Bhaipo, ask Suman Kanjilal to admit on tape & inside the Assembly that he’s joined TMC & quit BJP. Let’s get the Speaker involved. Suman Kanjilal has to answer the people of Alipurduar why has he betrayed them. The BJP Legislature Party isn’t affected by such stunts," he tweeted.

The Leader of Opposition also announced that he would soon be visiting Alipurduar, Suman Kanjilal’s constituency.

“I would soon be visiting Alipurduar to meet the Voters, who have been duped by Suman Kanjilal & encourage the @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to make their fight against the Corrupt TMC Govt more intense and unseat them from power democratically," he tweeted.

Reacting to Adhikari’s tweet, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said he should the accept fact that BJP MLAs have no trust in their party.

“Before tweeting this to public, please go home first, and tell this theory of anti defection law to your father and brother. Also accept the fact that MLAs of BJP have no trust on BJP and LOP. This is failure of opportunist betrayer Suvendu Adhikari also," he tweeted.

