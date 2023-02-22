Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending triple talaq and said that his remarks “reek of ignorance". The reaction came two days after the CM criticised the Central government for criminalising triple talaq and asked why it is considered a criminal offence for the Muslim community alone when divorce in other religions is seen as a civil case.

While addressing a public gathering in Kasaragod district on Monday, Vijayan said, “Triple Talaq was criminalised. Divorce happens in all religions. All others are seen as civil cases. Why is it a criminal offence for Muslims alone? So in the case of divorce, if it’s a Muslim, then that person can be sent to jail."

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Khan today said, “The CM’S remarks are reeks of ignorance. There is no mention of triple talaq in the Quran. Triple talaq is an injustice against women and is not a civil dispute. It is punishable under Islamic law."

Calling the Centre’s decision to ban triple talaq “more humane", he said, “I took a stand against triple talaq in 1986. Opposition stood against triple talaq ban. The rate of divorce among Muslims is down by 90 per cent. The triple talaq ban has saved Muslim women. Left’s stand shows a hunger for power."

Meanwhile, he accused the Opposition of spreading “lies" over the Uniform Civil Code, which advocates for the creation of a single law for India that would apply to all religious communities in areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. The code is enshrined in Article 44 of the Constitution, which states that the state shall endeavour to secure a UCC for citizens throughout India’s territory.

He asserted that UCC will deliver justice to all women.

“Left parties in the past fought for UCC (Uniform Civil Code). It seems that the Left parties are playing vote bank politics. Left parties are assuring radical outfits in Kerala. For the Left, opposing BJP is secularism. Misinformation was spread over UCC. UCC is to provide uniformity in justice," Khan said.

He also slammed Vijayan’s stand on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and claimed that a plot was created to “instill fear among Muslims". “The Kerala CM wants Muslims to live in fear. The Left is using the policy of the Muslim League. This is a ploy to manipulate the Indian Muslims," he said.

Speaking on some Western media’s agenda against India and controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots titled ‘India: The Modi Question’, Khan said, “There is nothing news about western biasness. BBC documentary should be treated with contempt. West trying to target India’s rise. A strong India is not a threat to any nation."

The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

Khan also lambasted on 92-year-old billionaire investor George Soros, who has been associated with supporting liberal causes, for sending shockwaves in the Indian political scene saying Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fates are entwined, and alleged that Modi was not a “democrat." Speaking at the Munich Security conference, Soros had said that the turmoil in Adani’s business empire may open the door to a “democratic revival" in the country.

To this, the Kerala Governor said, “We do not have a colonial mindset like George Soros. They think they have right to dictate people. They suffer from a white supremacist mindset."

