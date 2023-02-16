Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: BJP, Left-Cong, or Debutant Tipra Motha? Voting Begins to Elect the Next Govt

Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: Tripura is voting today in the high-voltage assembly election where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and the Tipra Motha. Voting began under tight security 7 am and will conclude at 4 pm across 3,337 polling stations, out of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. Votes will be counted on March 2.

Apart from BJP-IPFT combine, CPI(M)-Congress alliance, a regional party formed by the scion of the northeastern state’s former royal family – Tipra Motha – is also among the main contestants of the Tripura assembly election.

According to officials, around 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces have been deployed for the conduct of the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Besides, 31,000 employees of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed to maintain law and order, news agency PTI quoted CEO as saying.

While a prohibitory order is also in place across the state as precautionary measure and will remain in force till 6 am on February 17, international and inter-state boundaries have also been sealed to prevent any untoward incident.

A total of 28.13 lakh voters including 13.53 lakh women will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom 20 are women.

Manik Saha, Sudip Barman, Pradyot Manikya, Manik Sarkar & More: Meet Top 9 Faces of Tripura Tug-of-War

Among the top contenders in Tripura are Dr Manik Saha, the chief minister, who is contesting from Town Bordowali. A Congressman, Saha joined BJP in 2016 and was made the party’s state president in 2021. Saha, who became a Rajya Sabha MP last year, replaced Biplab Deb who was asked to resign from the chief minister’s post last year.

Rajib Bhattacharya, the BJP state president, will make his electoral debut from the Banamalipur seat. Bhattacharya, who was vice-president of the Tripura Pradesh BJP under Deb, was appointed the BJP chief last year when Saha became the chief minister.

Some other top names in the race are, Pratima Bhowmick: BJP’s Union minister from Dhanpur constituency; Jishnu Dev Burman: Tripura’s deputy chief minister represents the Charilam constituency; Jitendra Choudhury: A strong tribal leader; Sudip Roy Barman: Six-time MLA from Agartala who joined the BJP in 2018 but returned to the Congress soon after; Birajit Sinha: State Congress president Sinha who is contesting from Kailasahar ; Pradyot Manikya: The royal descendant of Tripura who was with the Congress for several years till he cut ties and formed the Tipra Motha; Manik Sarkar: The former chief minister of Tripura served the state for over 20 years.

