Ahead of Assembly polls in Tripura on February 16, the BJP released its first list of 48 candidates, out of 60 candidates who will contest the upcoming elections. Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali constituency.

Other key names in the list include Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma who will contest from Charilam constituency, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik who will contest from the Dhanpur constituency and state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee from Banamalipur constituency.

Md Moboshar Ali who joined the party yesterday will contest from Kailashahar. Of the 48 candidates in the first list, 11 are women.

Congress Releases First List For Polls

Meanwhile Congress too released its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming polls. Sudip Roy Barman to contest polls from Agartala.

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly are scheduled be held on February 16 and the last date for filing nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

The BJP formed its government in the northeastern state for the first time in 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The saffron party won 36 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura five years ago.

Key BJP Meet on Friday

The announcement follows a meeting by the BJP’s Central Election Committee or CEC that was held on Friday at the party headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others from the BJP top brass met to finalise the names of the candidates for the polls.

BJP president JP Nadda, senior party leaders and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, were among the other attendees.

In the meeting that lasted for more than three hours, seat-wise discussions were also held for the February 16 polls.

No BJP-TIPRA Alliance

Meanwhile, Pradyot Deb Barman, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura and the founder of the Tipra Motha, a political party from the state, has ruled out any alliance with the BJP in the upcoming polls.

“No alliance — my heart does not agree and so I have made my decision that I cannot accept New Delhi’s offer. Whether we win or lose, will fight one last fight. I cannot betray our cause and people," he had said in a tweet.

Deb Barman reportedly met the BJP top brass to discuss the prospects of an alliance in the state and his demand for a “Greater Tipraland". Sources say Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present during the discussions.

(With PTI Inputs)

