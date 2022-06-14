Tripura Bypolls: TMC Makes Big Push With Abhishek Banerjee Visits

It’s the big semi-final before the 2023 Assembly elections. Twenty-two candidates, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, will battle it out for by-elections to four Assembly constituencies in Tripura — Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar — on June 23.

Manik Saha, who replaced Biplab Deb as the CM last month, will face his first direct election from Town Bordowali. The Congress has fielded its heavy weight leader Asish Kumar Saha in the constituency and the Left Front nominee is Raghunath Sarkar of the All India Forward Bloc.

Congress candidate and former state minister Sudip Roy Barman has been pitted against BJP candidate Ashok Sinha and Left Front nominee Krishna Majumder in Agartala.

Advertisement

Surma constituency in Dhalai district is set to witness a fight between Left Front’s Anjan Das, Swapna Das Paul of the BJP and Baburam Satnami of the Tipra Motha, a regional party headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma.

The Jubarajnagar constituency, considered a traditional Left bastion, will witness a fight between BJP nominee Malina Debnath and Sailendra Chandra Nath of the CPI(M).

The bypolls, results for which will be known on June 26, is a crucial one for the Trinamool Congress, which has been trying to expand its footprint in the northeastern state. On June 14, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee is set to hold a roadshow, from Gandhighat till GB Bazar, and will be back in the state on June 20 as well. Party supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is also expected to hold two meetings in the state before the bypoll.

“People who want to end mis-governance should vote out BJP and it has been seen that Congress can’t do anything. Tripura people have seen Left, now they will give chance to TMC," TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh tweeted.

Advertisement

Altogether 1, 88,854 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-elections to the four seats. The bypolls have been necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath (Jubarajnagar) and the resignations of Roy Barman (Agartala) and Asish Saha (Town Bardowali). Besides, the Surma seat became vacant after BJP legislator Asish Das was declared disqualified by the Assembly Speaker.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.