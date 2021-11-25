Tripura Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins in Agartala, 13 Other Local Bodies Amid Violence; TMC Blames BJP

Tripura Civic Polls 2021 LIVE Updates: In what will prove to be the first litmus test for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress outside Bengal, elections for more than 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other municipal bodies will be held today. Voters will decide the fate of 785 candidates as they will exercise their franchise amidst tight security arrangements in Tripura. Earlier this month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies, including the AMC. The civic polls were earlier scheduled to be held in December last year but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 644 polling stations have been set up for the elections. Of these, 370 have been identified as ‘A’ category and the rest 274 as ‘B’ category.
Depending on sensitivity of the polling booths, four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel would be deployed in ‘Category A’ polling stations and four armed police personnel in ‘Category B’ booths. Five TSR personnel will be on duty in all ‘Category A’ polling stations in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.
The top contenders for the remaining seats are the BJP, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party. Earlier, the TMC released its manifesto for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), making nine major promises aimed to improve the standard of living in the city. Of the Agartala Municipal Corporation’s 51 wards, the Left Front has pitched candidates for 35.
Battle Royale for 14 Tripura Town Municipalities Today | A 'Battle Royale' between the ruling BJP and challenger TMC besides the CPI(M) which at one time ruled Tripura with an iron grip is expected to ensue for elections tor the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 13 other town civic bodies in Tripura on Thursday amid court cases, arrests and allegations of attacks by political parties. The ruling BJP, which has fielded candidates in all seats in Tripura civic elections, has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban bodies. Nevertheless, a three-way battle is expected to ensue for the remaining seats, given the high voltage drama witnessed in the run up to the elections, which saw TMC sending its to leaders to Tripura and BJP fighting back politically.
Security Increased in Tripura Ahead of Local Body Polls | The Tripura police on Tuesday said that an "adquate" arrangement of personnel has been made to conduct free and fair local body elections, which will be held today. Elections are slated to be held in 644 polling stations across six nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils and in the Agartala Municipal Corporation.
Agartala Corporation Elections: Voting in 222 Seats, Fate of 785 Candidates in Line | Elections for more than 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other municipal bodies will be held on Thursday. Voters will decide the fate of 785 candidates as they will exercise their franchise amidst tight security arrangements in Tripura. Earlier this month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies, including the AMC. Elections on Thursday are for the remaining 222 seats. The last day for campaigning was on Tuesday and the counting will take place on November 28.
RECAP: TMC Vs BJP, Violence, Abhishek Banerjee's Agartala Visit: What's Happening in Tripura Ahead of Civic Polls? | Political tensions are escalating in Tripura ahead of the civic elections slated for November 25, with the TMC and BJP being denied permissions to hold their final set of campaigns in the northeastern state, and rampant allegations of violence adding fuel to fire.Here is your ten-point cheatsheet to everything happening in Tripura, and what could unfold. READ MORE
Agartala Corporation Elections: BJP's 'Bike Vahini' Allegedly Threatens AITC candidate | No sooner had polling begun for the Agartala Municipal Corporation on Thursday, around 20 members of the ‘BJP Bike Vahini’ started threatening AITC workers present outside booth number 1, 2 and 3 at ward number 5. Meanwhile, at booth number 1 of ward 5 of Ambassa Municipality, there were reports of EVM malfunctioning. Similar reports of EVM malfunctioning were reported from booth 1 of ward 12 at Ambassa.
Kolkata Police Send Summons to Tripura CM's OSD Sanjay Mishra, Threatens Arrest | The altercation between the Trinamool Congress and the ruling BJP in Tripura has taken yet another turn. The Officer on Special Duty of the Chief Minister, Sanjay Mishra, has received a notice from the Kolkata police to appear before them by noon today in connection with an important matter. Mishra has been served the notice today and according to the sources, the details of the case or the reasons for a notice have not been given to him so far. READ MORE
With Ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma's Entry, TMC Becomes Main Opposition | In a huge setback to the Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of the 17 party MLAs joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, top sources in the TMC said. The 12 MLAs also include former Meghalaya CM Dr Mukul Sangma. A formal announcement will be made today.
What Steps Are You Taking to Ensure Fair Polls, SC to Tripura Govt | The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a detailed security arrangement plan from the Biplab Deb government to ensure free and fair municipal elections scheduled on November 25. The apex court was hearing a contempt plea by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state is ‘worsening’ by the day ahead of civic body polls.
RECAP: The Bengal Redux | The actors, roles and locations may have changed but the war of words remains constant as the political drama shifts from Bengal to Tripura with the BJP and Trinamool Congress fighting for victory in the November 25 municipal elections. In April, the BJP would highlight violence stories in Bengal, accusing the TMC of fascism and trying to quell dissenting voices. On the other hand, the Trinamool termed the BJP “outsiders” and accused them of trying to flare up tensions in the state. READ MORE
BJP Will Capture Booths, No VVPAT Or CCTV Arranged by Election Commission: TMC's Sushmita Dev | Tripura will have municipal elections on Thursday after a fierce tussle during campaigning between the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress, which is trying to gain a foothold here to burnish its national credentials. In an exclusive interview with News18, TMC Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sushmita Dev accused the state administration and police of bias, while lamenting the fact that the Election Commission has not arranged voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for the polls. READ MORE
In the run-up to Thursday’s elections, clashes have been reported in Tripura between the BJP and opposition parties for the last week. On November 19, clashes broke out between the BJP and the TMC, injuring 19 people including two police personnel. Four people were arrested in connection with the incident and have been sent to judicial custody till November 30. On November 21, TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh was arrested on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting “Khela hobe” (We will play) on November 20. Ghosh, the actor-turned-politician, was granted bail by a local court in Tripura on Monday.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the plea of the TMC to postpone Thursday’s elections in Tripura and ordered the police to increase the security arrangements for conducting free and fair polls and the declaration of results. Tripura Police said that an “adequate” arrangement of personnel has been made to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.
