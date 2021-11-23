Tripura Civic Polls: TMC Candidate Alleges 'BJP Goons' Fired Shots, Set Portion of Her House Ablaze

With a day left for the Tripura civic body elections, political tension has heightened. The TMC’s allegations of violence against the BJP are only increasing. Even as the TMC approached the Supreme Court with a contempt plea against the administration in the state, ground zero is tense since Tuesday morning.

Late on Monday, in an episode of violence in Agartala, a TMC candidate Gouri Mazumdar from ward 1 of the city’s municipal corporation alleged that goons posing as workers of a political party fired shots at at her house, and set a portion of the residence on fire.

Mazumdar alleged that empty cartridge shells were found in her compound, and that local BJP leaders were behind the attack as she witnessed two of them trying to barge into her house.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said “This is a conspiracy. Around 11 pm, police reached the spot and found pellets. We have to see who will be benefited by this? The BJP will not get any benefit out of this. This culture of violence is there in Bengal, not in Tripura.

On Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi, and raise the issue of “widespread violence" in Tripura. Her statement came after episodes of violence on Sunday (November 21) when TMC youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested on charges of attempt to murder for allegedly disrupting a public meeting by Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

The TMC had alleged that Ghosh was first attacked while being interrogated in the police station, and BJP workers had come to the spot and beaten up TMC party workers.

An FIR was lodged against Ghosh for allegedly shouting slogans of ‘Khela hobe’ (We will play) at Deb’s meeting. The FIR stated that her remarks were “derogatory and leading to tension". A hit-and-run case was also registered against her.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also denied permission to land in Agartala on November 20.

A delegation of TMC MPs are in Delhi to meet home minister Amit Shah over the issue of alleged police brutality in Tripura. The Supreme Court had recently directed Tripura police to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

Last month, too, Tripura was in the news for widespread violence when a mosque was vandalised and two shops set ablaze at Chamtilla area in Panisagar subdivision on October 26 during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally taken out to protest the recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Three houses and some shops, reportedly owned by members of the minority community, were ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar.

However, the Tripura government later said the incident of burning of a mosque in Panisagar was “fake news" and was shared on social media by a vested interest group from outside to create unrest in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.