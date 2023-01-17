Tripura: Former CPI(M) Minister Anil Sarkar’s Son Abhijit Joins Tipra Motha Ahead of 2023 Polls

Late CPI (M) stalwart Anil Sarkar’s son and businessman Abhijit Sarkar joined the Tripura Citizens Federation, a front organization of ‘Tipra Motha’ in the plain lands, along with 2,000 people belonging to 145 families.

The induction programme took place in the royal ‘Ujjayanta Palace’ in presence of ‘Motha’ supremo Pradyot Kishore and the convener of the front organization and former MLA Tapas De. 145 families that joined the ‘Motha’s front organization included many people who had come from outside the state capital.

Besides reiterating his oft-quoted stand on pre-poll alliance with any party, Kishore made a significant observation. “We will never be a vote-cutter party to facilitate the BJP victory in the upcoming election. We will put up candidates in constituencies where we have a real chance of winning," said Pradyot.

He said he would not go for alliance with any other for the assembly elections without written assurance of support to their longstanding demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’. This is already decided and the matter will be discussed afresh in our executive body meeting with all other party leaders, said the ‘Motha’ supremo.

He also said that his party ‘Tipra Motha’ commands support among all sections of people, the tribals, Bengalis, Manipuris, Muslims and Hindu voters and the party will work for all through its political programmes and when elected to power.

Tripra Motha is contemplating fielding candidates in 40 to 45 constituencies in the ensuing assembly elections, the dates for which shall be declared soon.

