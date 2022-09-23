Tripura MLA Burbu Mohan Exits BJP, Likely to Join TIPRA Motha to ‘Fight for the Cause of Tiprasa’

A day after former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb was elected as Rajya Sabha member, senior BJP MLA Burbu Mohan Tripura tendered his resignation from the ruling party and exited the assembly. Burbu Mohan is expected to join the TIPRA (Tripura Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) Motha later in the evening.

It was the commencing day of the last session of the 12th assembly. In his letter to the speaker on Friday, Burbu Mohan wrote, “I hereby tender my resignation to the membership of 43 (ST) Karbook constituency assembly and request you to kindly accept my resignation." The 67-year-old politician had won on a BJP ticket from Karbook assembly constituency in 2018.

Accompanying him to tender his resignation, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said, “Today, Burbu Mohan Tripura has resigned from the party and the post, and I have come to express solidarity with him. He wants to fight for the cause of Tiprasa and, so, we are with him."

Burbu Mohan is the fourth legislator to leave the state BJP unit in the last four-and-a-half years – the first being former MLA Ashish Das, who switched to the Trinamool Congress in May 2021 and was later dropped from the House earlier this year; former BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha also resigned earlier this year and joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, who joined Motha last year, was disqualified after the speaker found him liable for violating the anti-defection law and corroborated evidence submitted against him for anti-party activities.

