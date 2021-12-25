'TRS A Rock Solid Wall, Can Never be Broken': Harish Rao Slams BJP for Body Shaming KTR's Son

Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao on Saturday slammed the BJP after party leader Chintapandu Navin alias Teenamar Mallanna body-shamed Minister KT Rama Rao’s son Himanshu. Harish Rao said Navin spread malicious comments about Himanshu in the name of a YouTube poll only to trigger wrath.

Taking to Twitter, the senior TRS leader said that the young BJP leadership was oiling the party’s social media machinery to spread malicious comments adding the BJP usually pushes some to post such comments and Navin was made to do the same against KT Rama Rao’s son.

“Dragging families, finding ways to humiliate them and now oiling their social media machinery to spread malicious information is a well-known strategy of the BJP," he said. “If they think they can restrain us, I want to remind them that we are a rock solid wall which can never be broken," he added.

Advertisement

Harish Rao was responding to a recent appeal made by KT Rama Rao on Twitter to BJP national chief JP Nadda about the issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.