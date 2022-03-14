TRS, BJP Spar on Cantonment Road Row, BJP Seeks Treason Case on KTR for Planning to Snap Power, Water

Closure of the roads in the cantonment areas in Secunderabad and Golconda in the city took a political turn with the ruling TRS and the BJP leaders indulging in a heated exchange of words. The fresh row erupted as municipal minister KT Rama Rao announced in the budget session of the Assembly that the government plans to cut power and water supply to the cantonment areas for not supporting development activities.

KT Rama Rao slammed the Centre and defence ministry and officials concerned for failing to open the roads closed despite repeated appeals during night hours causing a heavy traffic problem to people.

Reacting strongly, the BJP State chief and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, challenged the minister to cut power and water if he has guts. “The cantonment officials are known for protecting Hyderabad and how the government plans to cut power and water," he asked. He hit out at the government and the ministers for failing to collect power bills in the old city area and are planning to cut water and power to cantonment areas. Declaring in the Assembly to stop power and water to cantonment areas is tantamount to treason, he said.

The BJP State chief said that they will see how the government will stop basic needs of water and power to the cantonment areas. Recently, the Ministry of Defence also slammed that the cantonment areas are not developed to irk the State government which has been demanding the Centre to open up the roads and allow development works.

KT Rama Rao directed the special chief secretary to call a meeting with the cantonment board and defence officials to settle the issue. “I am announcing in the Assembly, we are fed up with the defence officials on the opening of the roads and will see if they come down if we cut power and water supply," KTR said.

It may be said here that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote letters in vain to the defence ministry to open the roads or allow other roads to be laid at the cantonment areas.

Also, the State government made several appeals to open the roads and allow new roads to be taken up for easing traffic problems.

The BJP State chief warned that they will file a case against KTR as a traitor for his remarks about stopping water and power in the cantonment areas. He demanded that KTR should tender an apology for his remarks in the Assembly that power and water would be cut to the cantonment areas.

BJP national vice president DK Aruna also hit out at the minister for his remarks about snapping power and water supply to the cantonment areas. She demanded that a case of treason be filed against the minister for his remarks. Aruna sought to know whether the cantonment areas, which belong to the Centre and defence ministry, are of the Kalvakuntla family. It only escalated the issue and the Centre is yet to come up with an amicable solution in this regard. The people too sought that the roads be opened for their use and to no avail.

