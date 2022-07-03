TRS Govt A Symbol of Dynastic Politics; BJP's Role in Forming Telangana Key: Goyal at NEC Meet

Telangana could have easily been one of the top states in the country, but is lagging behind thanks to the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, lamented Union minister Piyush Goyal while reading out the Bharatiya Janata Party’s statement at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meet at Hyderabad.

“The BJP struggled for years and its workers sacrificed their lives for creation of the state of Telangana… The TRS government has become a symbol of dynasty and corruption," said the statement, which expressed “grief" over the “difficulties" faced by the people.

“All ministers, including the CM, are from one family. That one family is running the government; except them, every strata, be it the Dalits, farmers, poor or women, is suffering," stated Goyal.

Goyal also said that youngsters had a role in formation of the government and their sacrifices were ignored.

“The Telangana government came to power on three promises — water, investment and employment. The money sent by the Centre was misused and the state never showed any interest is extending Central schemes for benefit of the people of the state," added the Union minister.

​The minister affirmed that Telangana is going to see a change soon and the TRS is on shaky ground since 2019, especially after the Dubbaka bypoll.

The minister also alleged an alliance between All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaddudin Owaisi and KCR.

“Owaisi is the accelerator, brakes and gear, whereas KCR is the driver. They are both looting the state together," said the minister.

Union minister G Kishen Reddy, who was also the state president, said the TRS government has stooped to a low level of politics and the BJP doesn’t need to learn anything from them.

“We are working for a month to make this event successful. But the government machinery is misused to destroy our banners. We have not seen such a low in politics," said Reddy.

In a scathing attack on the TRS government, Reddy asked if the BJP should learn dynastic rule and dictatorship.

“What should we learn from you? How a father-son duo is heading the state? Your dictatorship? He hasn’t come to the secretariat for eight years in the name of Vaastu. He will teach us how to govern? You don’t have a cabinet meeting. Your family sits at the dining table and that is your cabinet meeting. We never say anything about their meeting, but they speak ill of us. They are depressed," stated Reddy.

The leaders believe that public in the state is ready to “bless the BJP".

“The TRS government is afraid of the Modi government and that is why they speak ill of PM Narendra Modi. Their founder members aren’t with them," said Reddy.

Reddy also made accusations that the TRS government gave money to people before elections.

“They distributed money to every household despite taking money from them. They distributed government’s money to people. We will give impetus to movement," added the minister.

He also took potshots at the government for having no woman minister.

“They accuse us of fuel price hike, but the fuel rate is the highest in Telangana…Villages are seeing development from the money sent by the Centre."

