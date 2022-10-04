TRS Leader Distributes Free Alcohol, Chicken to Public Ahead of KCR's National Party Launch | Watch

A day ahead of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s proposed move to launch a national party on Dussehra, a senior party leader distributed liquor and chicken among to the public in Warangal on Tuesday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari can be seen standing next to two life-size garlanded cardboard cutouts of Chief Minister K Rao and his minister son KT Rama Rao. A long queue of locals can be seen standing before him to collect the liquor bottles and alive chickens that are being distributed.

Advertisement

TRS TO BE RELAUNCHED AS NATIONAL PATRY

According to reports, TRS is likely to be renamed as ‘Bharata Rashtra Samiti’ (BRS) and the state government’s welfare schemes would be showcased across the country to help it emerge as a national force, ruling party sources said here on Tuesday.

TRS president Rao is expected to announce the new name for the party on Wednesday, considered auspicious in view of Vijayadasami. The rechristening exercise and the plan to reach out to people by pitching its “Telangana good governance model" is part of party’s efforts to foray into national politics and effectively take on the BJP.

The TRS general body meet, scheduled to be held on Wednesday at ‘Telangana Bhavan’, the party headquarters in Hyderabad, would pass a resolution effecting the name change, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Advertisement

The Election Commission would be apprised of the change as per the Representation of the People Act and relevant rules. “The name change would be conveyed to the Election Commission through e-mail and later in person on October 6," sources said.

In its outreach initiative, the party is expected to focus on welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like ‘Rythu Bandhu’ support scheme for farmers and ‘Dalit Bandhu’ (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade).

In September, TRS had said that “very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place".

Advertisement

Recently, Rao, also known as KCR, had announced that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country, if a “non-BJP government" was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao, during his recent meeting with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, called for a “BJP mukt Bharat" (BJP-free India) blaming the national party’s government at the Centre for the “many ills plaguing the country."

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here