TRS Leader Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight; Probe On, Section 144 Imposed

A ruling TRS functionary was reportedly stabbed to death at a village in Khammam district of Telangana on Monday. The incident happened when the deceased, Tammineni Krishnaiah, was returning from an Independence Day flag hoisting function.

Authorities have imposed section 144 in the area following the killing.

Four unidentified persons in an auto chased and stopped Krishnaiah’s bike near Teladurapally village before stabbing him and fleeing the scene, police told PTI. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, supporters of the deceased tried to pelt stones on the house of a man belonging to another political party, who was absconding, on the suspicion of his involvement. The house of the absconding man is close to the scene of incident. However, police brought the situation under control, an official told PTI.

There are allegations about the involvement of the absconding man and the facts, including motive for the murder, would be known after investigation, the official added.

In another incident in Telangana on Independence Day, two persons suffered injuries when a clash broke out between the supporters of the ruling TRS and the BJP during state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ongoing ‘padayatra’ in Jangaon district.

The clash, including stone-pelting, occurred at Devaruppala in the district and two persons suffered minor injuries, police said. Both sides are expected to lodge complain with the police on the incident, they said. Kumar, who resumed his ‘padayatra’ after the incident, alleged that “TRS goons" pelted stones leaving two BJP activists injured.

