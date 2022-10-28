TRS MLAs' Alleged Horse-trading: Court Rejects Remand of 3 Accused Over Lack of Evidence

In a major twist in the case of three persons’ “luring attempt" on four Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs, an ACB court late on Thursday rejected a plea by the Moinabad police to remand the three accused persons for lack of evidence.

Earlier the accused trio, which allegedly offered Rs 100 crore cash each and civil contracts if they switched their loyalty to the BJP, was kept in Shashabad Rural Police Station and produced before the ACB Court judge at Saroor Nagar.

The judge ordered the police to release accused persons as there was no evidence of large amount of money and other things. The judge also instructed the police to serve them notices under Section 41 of the CrPc and interrogate them in a later date. Accordingly, the police released the three accused persons.

The police booked them under IPC sections of 120B, 171B r/w 171E and section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to the First Information Report(FIR) filed by the police, the accused Ramachandra Bharati and Nanda Kumar offered Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy an amount of Rs.100 crore, contract works from the central government and good post if he switched the loyalty to the BJP.

The two accused also threatened the MLA that the ED or CBI will be raided him and register cases against him.

Meanwhile after releasing from the police custody Nanda Kumar has said that there is no scam in the farm house episode. He said that he is familiar with only one MLA out of the four MLAs.

Nanda Kumar also said that he took Simhayaji Swamy to the farm house to perform Samrajya Lakshmi Puja. The accused said their release is “nothing but victory of the innocence and truth."

On the other hand, BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy approached the Telangana High Court on the alleged horse-trading case. He filed a writ petition in the court in this regard.

The writ petition requested the court to give an order to transfer the case to the CBI. It also requested the court to constitute an inquiry commission by a High Court sitting judge or setup a special investigation team(SIT) to probe the case.

